A Houston woman visiting New Orleans with friends was among the three people killed in Saturday night’s shooting on South Claiborne Avenue.

Taiesha Watkins, 27, leaves behind a 5-year-old daughter, according to a relative who asked that her name not be published out of concern for her privacy.

The death of Watkins, nicknamed "Tai," prompted an an emotional outpouring among social-media users in Houston.

“I’m hurt, sad, angry and shocked you the left the way you did,” one person wrote. “I guess God had better plans for his beautiful … angel.”

Another added, “The hate in this world needs to end.”

Watkins attended cosmetology classes part-time during high school and later worked at a hospital in Houston, according to a longtime friend who also asked that she not be named.

"She was elated to have her daughter, and everything she did was for her," the friend said. "She didn't deserve this. She just didn't deserve this."

Watkins died after two gunmen wearing hooded sweatshirts, latex gloves and possibly ski masks approached a large crowd outside a popular restaurant and daiquiri shop in the 3400 block of South Claiborne Avenue about 8:30 p.m. Saturday and started firing.

One shooter wielded a long gun and the other had two pistols, police have said. Both fled on foot.

The Advocate on Sunday identified the other two people killed as 38-year-old Kurshaw “Twin” Jackson, and 30-year-old Jeremiah Lee. The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office confirmed the identities of all three victims on Monday.

Seven other people were wounded in the attack. None of the survivors were believed to have life-threatening injuries, and none have been identified.

Police have said that Lee, a suspected associate of the notorious Central City street gang known as 3NG, appears to have been the intended target of the gunfire. The shooters stood over him at one point and fired repeatedly at him before they fled.

Both Watkins and Jackson appeared to be enjoying a night out. They were caught up in a crowd that — according to one witness — Lee ran toward as he was being chased from across the street by his killers.

New Orleans’ Crimestoppers chapter is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to criminal charges. Tipsters do not need to testify to be eligible for the reward, which is five times the usual amount.

Crimestoppers can be reached at 504-822-1111.