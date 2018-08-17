The warden of the main jail in New Orleans has been suspended without pay pending an investigation, the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Maj. Nicole Harris, who oversaw operations at the Orleans Justice Center, has been suspended as investigators probe whether she and a relative who also works at the jail committed payroll fraud, a law enforcement source said.

The suspension was first reported by nola.com. Sheriff's Office general counsel Blake Arcuri confirmed the suspension but declined to discuss it further.

The suspension represents the latest turmoil at the top for the agency, which has seen constant turnover in its upper ranks since agreeing to a reform pact with the federal government and lawyers for inmates in 2013.

In January, an administrator appointed to run the jail's day-to-day operations resigned in the wake of a harshly critical report from federal monitors. Sheriff Marlin Gusman has been sidelined from the jail's management since 2016 as a result of the reform agreement and a federal judge's orders.

A new compliance director, Darnley Hodge Sr., assumed leadership at the jail in February. Within days, he fired a human resources director who had failed to disclose accusations that she had a history of writing bad checks.

Harris became warden of the Orleans Justice Center only within the past year. Her duties involved overseeing four floors of the jail that house hundreds of inmates.

Federal monitors have cited high employee turnover as one of the main reasons the jail struggles to contain inmate-on-inmate violence.

