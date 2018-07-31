The two gunmen who shot 10 people, killing three, outside a Central City strip mall on Saturday night arrived and fled in a silver BMW X3, New Orleans police believe.

Two hours after the carnage, police found what they believe was the same SUV engulfed in flames and abandoned near Hollygrove. The vehicle had been reported stolen two months earlier.

Near the scorched SUV, police found a rifle shell casing, blue surgical gloves and shreds from such gloves. Police said the two gunmen wore latex gloves as they fired a rifle and pistols into a crowd outside the small strip mall at South Claiborne and Louisiana avenues.

Court records obtained by The Advocate on Tuesday provided additional details into the investigation of what police have portrayed as a carefully planned gangland hit.

Meanwhile, police announced Tuesday that all seven surviving victims of the attack have been released from two hospitals, University Medical Center and Ochsner Baptist Medical Center.

No suspects have been named in the slayings, but a detective wrote in a search warrant application that police had impounded the silver BMW they believe was the getaway car.

In a separate search warrant, they secured the right to search the cellphone of victim Jeremiah “Zippa” Lee, the alleged gang associate whom police have identified as the intended target of the attack.

Lee, 28, had his phone to his ear as he fled his attackers across Louisiana Avenue and into a crowd of at least 20 people in front of the popular Jazz Daiquiris & Lounge, according to the owner of one of the businesses in the strip mall.

The assailants — one armed with a long gun, the other firing two handguns — strafed bystanders before standing over Lee and shooting him repeatedly as he lay on the pavement, police said.

Police said both triggermen then ran downriver.

An affidavit signed by Arin Starzyk, a Police Department homicide detective, says that investigators recovered unspecified video footage that showed the killers getting around in a 2008 BMW X3. The same footage depicted the killers in surgical-style gloves, with one wielding a rifle.

They also wore hooded sweatshirts and possibly ski masks, police said.

About 10:45 p.m., a little more than two hours after being called out to the bloodshed on South Claiborne, police were notified of a car fire at Cherry and Palmetto streets, near the Jefferson Parish line.

Officers found the front grill of a BMW, a rifle shell casing, a pair of surgical gloves and “small pieces of blue plastic that appeared to have broken off of the gloves about half a block away from where the burned debris was located.”

Can't see video below? Click here.

They used the vehicle identification number on the charred remnants to link it to a 2008 BMW X3 that had been reported stolen on May 26.

Police had it towed to an impound lot, and Criminal District Court Magistrate Commissioner Brigid Collins granted permission to search the car for everything from spent bullet casings to blood.

Investigators also seized at least three cars that they determined were used to drop off wounded victims at hospitals and obtained permission to search them. While police have stressed they believe Lee was the shooters' target, they thought the other cars might produce evidence related to the case.

Besides securing permission to examine Lee’s black iPhone, police also obtained a warrant to search another car left at the scene, as well as to seize surveillance video from a strip mall across Louisiana Avenue from the shooting scene.

Lee is believed to have been associated with the violent 3NG gang of Central City, police have said. He was awaiting an Aug. 15 trial on a felony charge related to an allegation he shot at his brother in late 2015. Lee also was facing charges from two earlier drug arrests.

NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison on Monday described a well-plotted attack on Lee that he said involved “elevated techniques.”

The two other victims killed Saturday were Taiesha “Tai” Watkins, 27, and Kurshaw “Twin” Jackson, 38.

Watkins, who worked at an orthopedic and spine hospital in Houston, was in town hanging out with friends. Jackson, a concrete finisher, was out for a daiquiri when both were caught in the hail of bullets that police said were meant for Lee.

Jackson’s mother, Robin, was working her nursing assistant job at University Medical Center when the hospital began receiving victims who survived Saturday night’s shooting. She was planning to attend a memorial service at the scene of the killings on Tuesday, her birthday.

Crimestoppers is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to criminal charges in the case. Tipsters can call (504) 822-1111 and do not have to give their names or testify to be eligible for the reward.