New Orleans police superintendent Michael Harrison said Thursday that charges against two former NOPD officers could be strengthened as the investigation continues into a bar fight early Tuesday morning in Mid-City.

The two men -- John Galman and Spencer Sutton -- are accused of attacking George Gomez, who said the off-duty officers asked him if he is an American, then told him was "fake" before the fight outside the Mid City Yacht Club. When asked whether the NOPD was investigating the incident as a possible hate crime, Harrison responded: "We are."

Gomez still had cuts, bruises, scabs and swelling on his face after being discharged from the hospital later Tuesday and spoke with reporters.

"We want to make sure that our citizens know that that behavior ... is not and never will be tolerated," Harrison continued, speaking Thursday morning at a press conference stemming from a separate incident. "We took very decisive and strong action against them with the evidence that was brought to us, what we learned and what I was briefed on and what I saw supported that they were the aggressors not only inside but outside and that it continued to escalate."

Harrison said the quick reaction to fire the officers should reflect the NOPD's attitude on the incident and the former officers.

"I think that shows the culture of our department, what we are, what we stand for and what the citizens should expect from us," Harrison said.

Galman and Sutton were booked with simple battery, a misdemeanor charge, after the incident. Those charges could be upgraded as the investigation continues, Harrison said.

"In our assessment of what happened and the evidence we actually had at the moment, we thought it was the most appropriate charge. That charge could be amended based on more evidence that we get."

