New Orleans police reported five robberies in 24 hours between Monday and Tuesday morning.
The first incident, a simple robbery, happened in the 1600 block of Elysian Fields Avenue at 4:50 p.m. Monday, NOPD said, when a 38-year-old woman was leaving a store and felt a tug on her clothing.
She turned around to see what was wrong, police said, and a woman snatched her Michael Kors wristlet off her arm and fled.
Another simple robbery was reported at Cash America Pawn, in the 3000 block of Gentilly Boulevard, about 25 minutes later.
In that incident, a 40-year-old suspect named Carlo Beard allegedly entered the location and asked to see a bracelet valued at $13,000, police said.
The store clerk advised that the suspect would need to give her proof of identification before handing him the item, and he then handed the clerk his I.D. card, snatched the bracelet from her hand and fled, NOPD said.
Just before 8 p.m., a McDonald's in the 2700 block of Canal Street was robbed at gunpoint, police said.
NOPD said a man wearing an orange hoodie approached the drive-thru window and stuck his upper body into the window. The suspect, armed with a rifle, demanded the employee to open the register, and fled when the person complied, police said.
Then, about 9 p.m., a 26-year-old woman and 27-year-old man were nearly robbed by a man wielding a knife in the 6200 block of Franklin Avenue while walking home from the bus stop, police said.
NOPD said the suspect demanded the victims give him money, and followed them as they kept walking.
Once they arrived at their house, he attempted to force his way inside, but the victims were able to close door, preventing him from entering, police said.
Finally, two women and a man were assaulted during a simple robbery that happened in the 1300 block of St. Philip Street just after midnight.
Police said the first victim, a 36-year-old woman, was traveling westbound on foot down Treme Street. One of the four suspects struck her to the back of her head and knocked her down, NOPD said.
The suspect then removed her cell phone from her rear right pocket.
The other two victims -- a 35-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, came out of their house and demanded the suspect stop, but he slapped the man and punched the woman, then fled with a cell phone and wallet, police said.