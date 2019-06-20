A 31-year-old man was shot in the face Wednesday night when six men split into two groups began shooting at each other in Algiers, according to New Orleans Police.
The gun battle – between a group of two men and another group of four men – erupted about 7:50 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Homestead Drive. The victim was standing in his yard when he was hit in the face and got his own ride to the hospital, police said.
New Orleans police haven’t named any suspects in the case or publicly discussed why the shootout may have taken place.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• New Orleans police investigated two robberies and an attempted robbery reported between early Wednesday and Thursday morning.
About 7:15 a.m. in the 4300 block of Dale Street in New Orleans East, a 59-year-old man was punched in the face by an acquaintance and taken to an automated teller machine, where the victim unsuccessfully tried to hand over money, police said. Another friend saw the victim, and the attacker fled, police said.
About 10:15 p.m. in the 700 block of North Claiborne Avenue in Treme, police were told that a 14-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint, but the victim refused to speak with officers about what had occurred, authorities said.
About 5:30 a.m. in the 300 block of St. Joseph Street in the Central Business District, a 32-year-old man was going to take a car service to a hotel with a woman when the driver demanded the man’s property, police said. The driver let the victim out there and left with the woman, police said.
• About 4:05 a.m. in the 2800 block of Mansfield Avenue on Thursday in Algiers, an underage girl reported being raped by a man she knows, police said.