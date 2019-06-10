Tow driver sentenced in customer attacks
A 53-year-old Covington tow truck operator was sentenced to six years in prison Monday for sexual battery on three women whose vehicles he was towing.
Dale Boudreaux Jr. was found guilty by a St. Tammany Parish jury last month in 22nd Judicial District Judge William Knight's courtroom.
The victims testified that Boudreaux took advantage of them when he was called to tow their vehicles in 2014, touching them sexually without their consent. One victim said he tried to force her to perform oral sex on him.
Boudreaux denied the allegations. But the jury returned a guilty verdict after deliberating for an hour.
The defendant faced a potential 10 years in jail for each count, but he was sentenced to six years on each count, to be served concurrently. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.
In a written statement to the court, one victim said that she had not hesitated to call Boudreaux for assistance because she had known him for 25 years. Now, she said, she suffers from panic attacks and anxiety in social situations where many men are present.
Man gets 25 years for killing ex's boyfriend
A New Orleans man who shot and killed his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend in front of her on a St. Roch street pleaded guilty to manslaughter and received a 25-year sentence Monday.
Deiontay Helmstetter, 28, pleaded guilty under the terms of an agreement with Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office. Prosecutors said the family of the victim, 26-year-old Harold Jenkins, approved of the agreement.
Helmstetter would have faced potential life imprisonment on a second-degree murder charge at a trial scheduled for Monday.
Helmstetter shot Jenkins multiple times as he sat inside a vehicle in the 2700 block of Edge Street about 3 a.m. on July 16, 2016, police said. Helmstetter was arrested hours later after his ex-girlfriend identified him as the shooter.
Helmstetter had a previous felony conviction for possession of cocaine, but prosecutors agreed not to invoke his status as a habitual offender as part of the plea agreement.
Man booked in rape try in Audubon Park
New Orleans police arrested a man accused of trying to rape a woman in Audubon Park on Saturday.
Police accused Até Dumas, 30, of trying to sexually assault a woman as she exited a bathroom in the park before 7 a.m. Saturday. The woman managed to escape and called police.
Detectives learned the attacker in that case matched the description of a man suspected of an unrelated aggravated assault at Audubon and Green streets that same morning.
Police said they arrested Dumas at Fontainebleau Drive and Audubon Street after he tried to flee and punched an officer in the face. He was identified as the perpetrator in both cases.
Dumas faces counts of attempted first-degree rape, aggravated assault, battery of a police officer and resisting arrest.
Gun-toting suspect pleads not guilty
A man arrested on allegations that he brought a rifle and a handgun too close to the route of the Pride Parade route in the French Quarter on Saturday evening pleaded not guilty on Monday.
Cody Jackson, 25, was arrested on a municipal count of illegally bringing firearms within 1,000 feet of a demonstration following his arrest at Royal and Barracks streets. He is due to return to Municipal Court on July 1.
NOLA.com reported on Monday that Jackson appears to have been arrested shortly after being rebuffed from participating in the annual World Naked Bike Ride through the French Quarter while wearing the guns as cover.
Man shot Monday near expressway
A man was hospitalized after he was shot late Monday afternoon near the Pontchartrain Expressway, New Orleans police said.
Shots were reported at Simon Bolivar Avenue and Clio Street about 4:55 p.m. A man then arrived at a hospital with an unknown number of gunshot wounds, police said.
N.O. East slaying victim identified
The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office on Monday identified Bruce Reed, 61, as the man who was fatally shot Thursday at Marquis Street and Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East.