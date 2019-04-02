It is not all that common for police in New Orleans to book people under a state law enhancing penalties for physical attacks driven by victims’ sexual orientation, perceived or actual.
But 79-year-old Richard Benton ticked off the criteria for such an arrest when he was caught on a cellphone video telling his openly gay neighbor, “Get out of my way, fa---t,” moments before punching that man outside their Uptown apartment building, police said in court documents filed Monday.
Benton pleaded guilty to the punch on Tuesday in return for a stint on probation as well as prosecutors' dropping the hate crime aspect of the case.
The alleged attack occurred early Thursday evening, as Benton’s 71-year-old neighbor was walking his dog near their building at the corner of Foucher Street and St. Charles Avenue.
Can't see video below? Click here. (Warning: Graphic language)
The neighbor, who is white, told police that Benton had called him a racial epithet meant to insult African-Americans as well as an anti-gay slur at the beginning of the walk.
Later in the walk, the pair’s paths crossed again. Benton punched the neighbor in the face after letting loose a stream of epithets and profanities.
The neighbor first called police Thursday, but the officers were unable to speak to Benton. Another officer followed up Monday, noting that the victim — who had a half-inch cut on his right cheek — provided a cellphone video which captured the string of profanities as well as the punch.
The officer who picked up the case Monday did manage to speak with Benton and arrested him on a misdemeanor count of simple battery as well as a hate-crime enhancement, according to records filed in New Orleans’ municipal courthouse.
Benton appeared in municipal court Tuesday and pleaded guilty to simple battery, receiving a sentence of six months’ inactive probation. He also signed a protective order forcing him to stay away from the victim and was ordered pay $945 in fines and court costs.
City prosecutors dropped the hate crime charge, which could’ve gotten Benton up to six months’ jail time as well as an additional, maximum fine of $5,000.
In an interview with The Advocate on Tuesday, the neighbor – who asked to not be identified – said his problems with Benton dated back months.
He provided the newspaper with a copy of the clip from Thursday as well as another recorded Monday, which showed Benton drinking from a bronze chalice, sitting on a bench next to a glass bottle, and saying, “I’m gonna kill you, you nasty thing.”
The neighbor said police who responded to one of his prior calls for help suggested he begin pulling out his cellphone and recording whenever he encountered Benton, who remained jailed early Tuesday afternoon.
“He’s made my life a living hell,” the neighbor said. “He’s made me afraid to leave my house, and I’m very frightened he’s going to get out soon.”