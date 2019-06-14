A serial scammer who stole millions from Ricky Williams, Dennis Rodman and other pro athletes also used a fake plan to redevelop the former campus of Holy Cross High School to bilk a Slidell doctor out of $174,000.
Peggy Ann Fulford, 60, admitted as much when she pleaded guilty to one charge each of theft and issuing worthless checks Thursday in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court.
Judge Paul Bonin gave the New Orleans native a three-year prison sentence to run at the same time as a roughly 10-year federal term she is serving for stealing from the athletes.
The Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office will also have about two months to request that Fulford provide restitution to the victim in the state case, Dr. Joseph Boucree.
According to authorities, Fulford persuaded Boucree to invest $371,000 with her while they partnered up to purchase the former Lower 9th Ward campus of Holy Cross High School and rebuilt it into an assisted living community for the elderly.
The property, however, was never even put up for sale, authorities said. And Boucree demanded his money back when he learned Fulford had been arrested in late 2016 on the charges involving Williams – a former Saints player – and Rodman, an ex-NBA champion.
Boucree was able to cancel a check that contained $197,000 of his investment before she could cash it, authorities said. But the remaining $174,000 were gone by then.
Fulford, out on bond in that case, gave Boucree a check reimbursing him for the missing amount at one point. Before he could cash it, she issued an order canceling the check.
Boucree ultimately reported Fulford to New Orleans police, who arrested her on Jan. 30, 2018.
Two days after her arrest in the state case, Fulford pleaded guilty to the federal charges in Houston, admitting that she embezzled millions from Williams, Rodman, ex-NBA player Travis Best and former NFL pro Lex Hilliard while pretending to be a Harvard-educated financial consultant.
Among her admissions: rather than handle the retired ballplayers’ bills, taxes and investments, as she was hired to do, she simply took millions of their dollars to buy herself cars, jewelry, airline tickets and real estate.
She was sentenced in November to a prison term that ends in July 2027, the federal Bureau of Prisons said Friday. She was also ordered to pay nearly $6 million in restitution to the victims in that case.
Fulford’s deceptions stretched even further, according to another Slidell-area man. At Fulford’s sentencing in Houston, aerospace engineer Ray Thompson testified that he had recently given her $25,000 in cash to invest in a medical emergency room-management business she claimed to be starting in Phoenix.
Thompson said he realized he had likely been ripped off when Fulford failed to produce paperwork or a business plan. Then, the day after she showed up at his home saying she was frantic over a legal situation involving an ex-husband, he searched her name and learned about all of the charges against her.
“It just kind of blew me away,” Thompson testified, according to court records. “I trusted her.”
Thompson couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Friday, and it was unclear whether he planned to take any legal action against Fulford.
Boucree also couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
Fulford’s attorney, Robert Jones IV, said in a statement that has client “has done a lot of self-reflection and is very remorseful for her actions.”
“She’s focused on using her time to help people avoid the dangers living under distorted realities and the need to make TV-like impressions,” Jones said.