St. Charles Parish President Larry Cochran pleaded no contest Monday to a 2017 driving while inebriated charge, wrapping up a court case that has dogged the veteran politician for nearly two years.

Cochran received a sentence of one year of probation immediately following his plea as a first-time offender in the courtroom of 1st Jefferson Parish Court Judge Johnny Lee’s courtroom in Metairie, according to records.

Cochran was also given four days of community service, an $803 fine, and a suspended four-month prison sentence that he may have to serve if he violates the terms of his probation.

A parish spokeswoman referred questions about the case directly to Cochran, calling it “a personal matter.” Cochran couldn’t immediately be reached for comment about his plea, in which he accepted a conviction and punishment while stopping short of admitting culpability.

Prosecutors on Monday also dropped an accompanying reckless driving charge against Cochran, who additionally was ordered to enroll in a court-run driver’s improvement course.

Kenner police arrested Cochran on Sept. 2, 2017, when an officer stopped him near his secretary’s home after receiving a call that the parish president’s Chevy Tahoe was swerving and had gone onto the neutral ground on Joe Yenni Boulevard.

Cochran performed poorly on a field sobriety test, had slurred speech and had bloodshot eyes. He also allegedly told police, “I guess this means I should fill out my resignation papers,” and bit off the mouthpiece of a device used to test for the presence of alcohol in a person’s breath.

While the breath test given to Cochran failed to detect any alcohol, Kenner police suspected he was on drugs and booked him with inebriated driving. A blood test drawn that same night showed the presence of oxycodone, hydrocodone and oxymorphone, all prescription drugs.

An attorney who represented Cochran at the time but has since died said the parish president had been prescribed two of the drugs following surgeries, with oxymorphone being a byproduct of one of the other pharmaceuticals in his system.

Cochran in February 2018 entered a pre-trial diversion program that would have prevented him from being prosecuted if he completed it. But he was unable to complete the program, which is run by Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick’s office and requires participants to undergo counseling as well as submit to drug and alcohol tests, among other things.

Connick’s office filed charges against Cochran when he withdrew from the program in March. Cochran at the time said he made the difficult decision to withdraw from the program to undergo medical procedures for injuries he suffered in a separate motorcycle accident last year.

Participants usually only have six months to finish the program Cochran enrolled in. But he apparently received more time after the motorcycle crash, which occurred in April 2018 while he was teaching his daughter how to drive the vehicle near his home in St. Rose.

The crash forced Cochran to miss time from work with broken bones. His daughter had minor injuries, and both she and her father were cited for traffic violations.

At least one St. Charles councilman, Paul Hogan, has called for Cochran to step down since being charged in the case, saying the parish president had failed to properly address “a poor decision.”

Cochran is up for re-election in October after winning the parish presidency in November 2015. He had previously been the Parish Council chairman.

He has pledged to continue conducting parish business as usual.