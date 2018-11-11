A Canal Street hotel has been cleared after an evacuation because of a "bomb scare," New Orleans police reported.
Police reported around 8:40 p.m. that an unnamed hotel in the 300 block of Canal Street was evacuated due to the scare.
Investigators did a full sweep of the hotel and gave them the all clear after no device was found, police said at 9:20 p.m. Police continue to investigate.
The hotel was not named. The location is across South Peters Street from Harrah's Casino.
This report will be updated.