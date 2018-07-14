An eight-year-old boy drowned in Lake Pontchartrain Saturday afternoon, the New Orleans Police Department said.
Police said the boy had been swimming with his family off of a boat anchored offshore near a portion of Old Pontchartrain Beach when he removed a life jacket he was wearing and went under water. The boy was discovered unconscious a short time later.
First responders including the NOP, New Orleans Fire Department and Levee Board Police were called to the beach in the 2000 block of Lakeshore Drive around 3:15 p.m. and found the boy unresponsive.
EMS and NOFD personnel performed CPR at the scene and while transporting the boy to University Medical Center, but he was pronounced dead at UMC just before 4:30 p.m.
NOPD said the boy will be identified after an autopsy is complete. Anyone with information regarding the drowning is asked to contact the NOPD Third District at 504-658-6030