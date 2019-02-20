People around New Orleans are urged to take caution due to billowing smoke spreading throughout the city from a large fire at a historic St. Charles Avenue home.

The fire began early Wednesday morning and raged throughout the day, creating a plume of smoke that could be seen and smelled for miles. The historic home at 2525 St. Charles Avenue is an annual stop for the Krewe of Rex parade on Mardi Gras.

Officials warned of possible air quality issues due to strong winds spreading the smoke to the Central Business District, French Quarter, Treme, Mid-City, Fairgrounds, 7th Ward and St. Roch.

Residents -- especially the elderly or those with respiratory issues such as asthma -- are encouraged to stay indoors, keep windows and doors closed, use air conditioning systems to recirculate air within the building and avoid using exhaust fans.

No one was hurt in the fire. A temporary evacuation occurred at New Orleans City Hall after a worker pulled a fire alarm due to the smell of smoke.

