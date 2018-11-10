A man has been named as a suspect in the Friday night shooting of a 17-year-old in Gentilly, New Orleans Police Department said Saturday morning.
Jermaine Shields, 17, is a suspect in the incident that is being investigated as a murder, according to NOPD.
Police said a person was shot to death in the 4700 block of Demontluzin Street around 10:05 p.m.
The two boys were handling guns when Shields allegedly pointed and shot his gun at the victim, police say. The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was pronounced dead on the scene, police announced Saturday morning.
More details to come.