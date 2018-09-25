New Orleans authorities have pegged "prime suspects" in the deadly 10-victim shooting on South Claiborne Avenue two months ago, and they have increased a cash reward being offered for any information leading to criminal charges against them, they said Tuesday.

But, at a news conference, officials stopped well short of releasing the names of those suspects, instead calling attention to an increase of $2,500 for a Crimestoppers reward that had previously been $10,000.

Aside from those $12,500, tipsters may also be eligible for another $10,000 from the FBI as well as an additional $5,000 from the ATF, officials said.

New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Michael Harrison and Mayor LaToya Cantrell said they hoped the higher reward convinces witnesses to come forward with information providing investigators the probable cause they need to arrest the suspects they have homed in on.

"We know that there were a lot of people out there that night, and we still need people to come forward," Harrison said. "Even the smallest detail could be exactly what we need to solve this case."

Cantrell doubled down on those sentiments, noting how tips from community members helped police make arrests in the recent killings of 15-year-old Chance Smith and 16-year-old Selicia Nabor.

"It’s very important that the public understand that we have not lost focus … but we need the full participation of residents," Cantrell said. "If you have seen something, please step up to say something.

"We can not do it alone. We can not."

Three people were killed and seven others hurt in the shooting attack that occurred in the 3400 block of South Claiborne during the evening hours of July 28, a Saturday.

Harrison said at the time that two men wearing latex gloves and hooded sweatshirts approached a large crowd outside a strip mall and opened fire. One of the shooters wielded a long gun, and the other had a pistol, Harrison said.

The pair fled northbound toward Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard after the gunfire ended.

Two hours after the carnage, police found what they believe was the shooters' getaway car engulfed in flames and abandoned near Hollygrove. The vehicle had been reported stolen two months earlier.

Near the scorched SUV, police found a rifle shell casing, blue surgical gloves and shreds from those gloves.

According to an internal memo obtained by The Advocate, police have investigated the possibility that the shooting was gangland retaliation for another killing.

Jeremiah Lee — whom police have identified as the target of the shooters after they chased him into crowded strip mall parking lot — was a longtime "affiliate" of the notorious “3NG” gang, authorities have said.

Lee, 28, had “an extensive, violent criminal history along with the other 3NG members,” the report states. His killing was possibly revenge for the shooting death of Kareem Dowell, a wheelchair bound man who was killed in Central City more than a year earlier, the report notes.

Two others — 27-year-old Taiesha Watkins and Kurshaw Jackson, 38 — were bystanders killed in the gunfire meant for Lee, police have said.

Jackson's mother, Robin Jackson, told WWL-TV that losing her son in the shooting was "a pain that no mother will want to feel."

"There's so many rumors that's going around — I know somebody knows something," Robin Jackson told the station. "I would like closure."

Days after the killings, the NOPD arrested a known 3NG affiliate named Arnold Learson, whom attended Lee’s funeral, which police had under surveillance.

Learson, who figured prominently in the NOPD memo, was booked on allegations of illegally possessing a gun. He was prohibited from carrying the weapon because he was on probation following a 2014 conviction of cocaine possession.

Tipsters can call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 and do not have to identify themselves to be eligible for a reward from the organization.

The Advocate's Jeffrey Nowak contributed to this report.

