New Orleans police released images Tuesday of two people who were involved in an attempted armed robbery of a Waffle House that resulted in a security guard being shot.

The incident occurred on April 7 about 3:08 a.m. at the Waffle House location in the 11000 block of the N. I-10 Service road in New Orleans East.

One of the two suspects, both of whom wore masks, entered the restaurant with a gun. The suspect spotted a security guard inside and began firing before running out of the restaurant. The security guard was shot once in the arm and was transported to an area hospital, where he was was listed in stable condition, police said.

Initial reports indicated the security guard exchanged fire with the suspect during the incident.

Security footage from outside the restaurant showed a second person standing outside and appearing to serve as a lookout. The second person ducked for cover at one point before also fleeing the area on foot.

Anyone with information to call 504-658-6070, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.