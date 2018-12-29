A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a homeless man early Saturday morning in the French Quarter, the New Orleans Police Department announced in a press release Saturday evening.

Quinten Passantino, 31, was arrested and booked for second degree murder, NOPD said. The investigation remains ongoing.

NOPD announced earlier Saturday that three men were sought for questioning in relation to the stabbing. The three men were shown in short surveillance footage while checking their phones.

Police officers and state troopers found the victim while responding to a call of a cutting about 4:10 a.m. at the corner of St. Ann and Dauphine streets. He was lying on the sidewalk with multiple stab wounds and was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities didn’t release the victim’s name but confirmed his last known address was a homeless shelter.

They didn’t identify any suspects or discuss a potential motive in the killing, which was at least the fifth this year in the police district including the French Quarter.

