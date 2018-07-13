A man who was arrested after allegedly inhaling the contents of a "Dust-Off" can in a Walmart bathroom died after being taken to a hospital, according to release from Kenner Police.
The man, identified as 23-year-old Austin Boyles, suffered a "medical emergency" after being taken to Ochsner Kenner Medical Center Thursday evening and died.
Boyles was arrested at the Walmart Supercenter located at 8912 Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Kenner.
A Walmart employee said he observed Boyles inhaling the contents of the can and called a security officer. Boyles then allegedly locked himself inside a family bathroom. A loss-prevention officer joined the security officer and unlocked the bathroom door, according to a release, where Boyles was observed continuing to inhale the can's contents.
Boyles refused to give up the can, the release said. Boyles resisted being placed into handcuffs and was hit with a stun gun before being taken into custody, the release said. It was not specified who used the stun gun.
No cause of death has been specified in Boyles' death; an autopsy has been scheduled, the release said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kenner Police Department at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.