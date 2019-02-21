James Michael “Jim” O’Hern, who investigated some of the highest-profile cases that the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office’s handled in recent years, died at his home Wednesday following a six-month battle with brain cancer.

He was 65.

O’Hern joined District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office in 2012 as a major cases investigator, after lengthy stints with the U.S. Marine Corps and the New Orleans Police Department.

In that role, where he often stood out because of the snappy suits and fedoras he wore, he led a series of key interrogations that helped state and federal prosecutors secure guilty pleas from former Saints safety Darren Sharper and two co-defendants in a complex drugging and rape case dating back to 2013.

His work also helped authorities capture murder suspect Robert Durst – the New York real estate heir profiled on HBO’s “The Jinx” – on weapons charges at a hotel in the Central Business District.

“Jim O’Hern was one of the finest law enforcement officers ever to commit his life public service in New Orleans,” Cannizzaro said in a statement. “He was a man of unimpeachable intergrity, dedication and kindness. He served his country with valor … and brought that same sense of duty and honor to his work on behalf of public safety in New Orleans.”

O’Hern was born in Montomery, Alabama, being raised there and in Sierra Vista, Arizona, before joining the Marines when he was 17. He served in the Corps for more than 20 years, retiring at the rank of master sergeant.

After a stint as an Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy, he worked as a patrol officer, detective and D.A.’s Office liaison for NOPD beginning in 1997. He retired from NOPD before joining Cannizzaro's office.

A partial loss of vision for O’Hern led to the discovery of a brain tumor, the D.A.’s Office said. He had surgery and was diagnosed with cancer Aug. 29.

O’Hern’s survivors include his wife, Belinda; his son, Patrick; and two stepchildren. His funeral will be March 9 at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a short service following.

In other matters recently handled by local authorities:

• An Orleans Parish grand jury on Thursday handed up murder charges against three teens arrested in the botched carjacking that killed a pastor’s wife last year.

Edwin Cottrell, 18; Johntrell Robinson, 17; and Boavanti Robinson, 15, each face counts of second-degree murder in the Nov. 27 death of Jeannot Plessy as well as the attempted second-degree murder of her son-in-law, who tried to stop the carjacking.

Johntrell Robinson is accused of running Plessy over after yanking her out of her car in the 2400 block of Prentiss Avenue, said Ken Daley, a spokesman for Cannizzaro’s office. Robinson’s younger brother – who was transferred from the juvenile court system – and Cottrell are accused of bringing Robinson to the scene and then helping ditch the car of Plessy, whose husband, David, is a local pastor.

Cottrell faces mandatory life imprisonment if convicted as charged. The Robinsons may have the possibility of parole if they’re convicted of murder because of their ages.

• An Orleans Parish grand jury handed up another murder charge against a man who has previously been accused of two other killings.

Darnell “Red” Braud, 27, is accused of fatally shooting 22-year-old Peter Oatis Jr. and then leaving him in the 5500 block of Lakeshore Drive on Nov. 2, 2017.

Braud was already awaiting trial on a charge that he murdered Jarivas Jarrow by shooting him on May 14 in the 1700 block of Eagle Street. He had previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with a 2008 killing and was out on parole when he killed Oatis and Jarrow, said Daley, the Cannizzaro spokesman.

A DNA sample kept on file linked Braud to evidence recovered in Oatis’ killing, leading to the charges against him, Daley said.

• An Orleans Parish grand jury on Thursday also charged Jonovan Parker with second-degree murder in the deadly June 25 shooting of Renard Matthews, 17, near the corner of North Tonti and Independence streets in the Florida neighborhood. Parker, 19, faces mandatory life imprisonment if convicted, Daley said.

• A woman threatened to get a bomb out of her car and blow up a building in the 14500 block of Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East on Wednesday morning, New Orleans police said.

• New Orleans police investigated a robbery on Wednesday as well as three attempts.

About 1:30 p.m., two men tried to steal the purse of a woman in the 1500 block of First Street in the Garden District, with one punching her in the face, police said. The woman’s purse strap broke, but she did not lose the bag to the robbers, who fled in a car.

About 6:15 p.m. Thursday, a 63-year-old woman in the 1200 block of North Dupre Street in Bayou St. John was struck in the back of the head, knocked out and robbed of her car by an unknown person, New Orleans police said. Police later recovered her car using a GPS system with which it was equipped.

About 9:10 p.m. in the 5500 block of Eads Street in Gentilly, a man with a revolver ran after a 28-year-old man demanding the victim’s belongings and threatening to shoot, but the attacker was unable to get anything and fled, police said.

About 9:50 p.m. in the 2400 block of Gov. Nicholls Street in the 7th Ward, a man tried to steal a 21-year-old woman’s belongings at gunpoint, but the victim’s father came out and startled the attacker, who fled in a blue Saturn with damage on the driver’s side, police said.