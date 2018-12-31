New Orleans police arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with a shooting Sunday night in the 7th Ward.
Shontoe Smith faces counts of illegal use of a weapon and aggravated flight from an officer following the incident in the 2300 block of Annette Street. Police learned about the case after a man who was taken to a local hospital for treatment reported a gunshot wound to his right arm.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
The shooting with which Smith was booked was one of two that occurred Sunday night. In the other case, a woman was shot in her side at the corner of Mandeville and North Derbigny steets in St. Roch about 9:50 a.m. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment as well, police said.
Police didn’t say whether the two shootings were related, and they didn’t identify any suspects or discuss potential motives for the attacks. Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.
• Lenard Moten was booked with being an accessory after the fact to second-degree murder in the Aug. 17 slaying in Metairie of Devin Dunbar, 21, Jefferson Parish jail records show.
Dunbar was fatally shot at South Causeway Boulevard and Lausat Street in Metairie. Deputies had previously arrested Nigel Wilson, 17, with murder in the case.
Deputies have not said how they connected Moten to the case.