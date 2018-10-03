A suspect in an armed robbery case from New Orleans surrendered peacefully after U.S. Marshals and members of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office SWAT team showed up to a Metairie home where he was Wednesday morning, according to officials.
Donovan Melancon, 24, was also booked on outstanding warrant accusing him of missing a court date on an illegal gun possession charge, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto told television reporters, according to a WDSU-TV live stream.
Lopinto said a U.S. Marshals task force comprised of various local law enforcement officials tracked Melancon to a home in the 4600 block of Meadowdale Street. Out of an abundance of caution, the Sheriff’s Office deployed members of its SWAT team to assist with arresting him, but Melancon surrendered relatively quickly, Lopinto said.
No other details were immediately available.
