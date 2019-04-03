The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office on Wednesday confirmed the ages of a pair of teenage boys who died two weeks earlier in a car that crashed into a Broadmoor beauty salon, where a third person was killed in an ensuing fire.

Byron “B.J.” Wilson Jr. was 16, and Chimelu Collins was 14, said coroner’s spokesman Jason Melancon.

The Advocate reported the names of Wilson and Collins the day after the incident.

The two boys were in a stolen car the night of March 20 which New Orleans police officers tried to pull over. But the driver of the car didn’t stop and, nearly a mile away, crashed into the Unity One beauty salon at the corner of Washington Avenue and South White Street.

Wilson and Collins both died that night from injuries they suffered in a fire that erupted shortly after the crash.

Schwann Herbert, a 54-year-old preschool teacher who was getting her hair done in the salon at the time of the crash, died the next day from injuries related to the fire.

Five others, including two officers who rescued people at the salon, were taken to the hospital.

New Orleans police placed six officers on desk duty as the force investigated whether they violated internal rules largely prohibiting them from engaging in car chases.

Broadmoor residents and longtime customers of Unity One have rallied around the salon, which was destroyed in the crash and fire but has since benefited from a few fundraisers.

One fundraiser benefiting the business founded by John and Beverly Smith was Tuesday at Bertha’s Place in the 1300 block of St. Bernard Avenue.

Another was Wednesday outside the salon, where hair was being styled on chairs under a tent. Yet another is set for Monday at the adjacent Propeller Business Incubator, 4035 Washington Ave., with tickets available at either $100 or $250 per person.

A GoFundMe campaign has also been launched.

