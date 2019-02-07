New Orleans Saints player David Onyemata was issued a misdemeanor citation last week after he was accused of having marijuana at his Elmwood apartment, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Onyemata, a defensive tackle, is the second Saints player to be accused of breaking the law since the team's elimination in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 20. Cornerback P.J. Williams was arrested Jan. 23 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and was soon released from jail on his own recognizance.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Onyemata was cited after the agency began investigating a package that was seized by U.S. Customs & Border Protection in Buffalo, New York, on Jan. 28.

A Sheriff's Office narcotics investigator the next day secured a warrant to search an apartment in the 5300 block of Citrus Boulevard, which belonged to Onyemata, the report said.

Deputies raided the place and seized nearly three ounces of marijuana, cannabis oil, marijuana edibles and hemp powder during the search, said Sheriff's Office Capt. Jason Rivarde. Onyemata was cooperative with investigators, who gave him a summons to appear in court at a later date, he said.

Investigators believe the marijuana and other items were for Onyemata's personal use, Rivarde said. But in Louisiana, possessing marijuana is illegal except in certain circumstances that the Sheriff's Office said did not apply.

Misdemeanor marijuana possession convictions can result in short jail sentences and fines of hundreds of dollars. However, prosecutors have yet to decide whether to charge Onyemata.

Oneymata, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, served in a rotation on the defensive line this season and played nearly 60 percent of the unit's snaps. The 2016 fourth-round pick finished the year with 4½ sacks and 35 tackles after appearing in all 16 regular-season games and two postseasons contests.

League discipline for marijuana possession varies, though a positive drug test typically results in a four-game suspension.

With Sheldon Rankins working his way back from an Achilles injury suffered during the playoffs, New Orleans could be down multiple defensive tackles to start the season if Onyemata faces disciplinary action from the league.

One of New Orleans’ other defensive tackles, Tyeler Davison, is set to become a free agent in March if he doesn’t reach an agreement to remain with the Saints.

A native of Nigeria, Onyemata did not begin playing football until arriving at the University of Manitoba in Canada. He has said he picked up the game to have something to do between classes.

The Saints were intrigued with his potential and traded up in the fourth round of the draft to select the defensive tackle. He finished without a sack during his rookie season before notching two in 2017.