A man said he was in an argument with a woman at a New Orleans East home before her friend returned, struck him with a pipe, threw bleach in his eyes and cut his face and chest with a box cutter.
The incident occurred about 9:03 p.m. Wednesday evening in the 5000 block of Henri Drive, according to a report from New Orleans police.
The 38-year-old man said he had asked a 17-year-old woman to leave his home following the argument, but her friend returned later to pick up a phone the first woman had left. He said that when he let her inside she ran onto the porch and began beating him with the aluminum pipe. The man told police she then threw bleach into his eyes, then cut him in the face and on his chest with the box cutter.
The man refused medical attention following the incident, according to the report.
Additional incidents reported to New Orleans police since Wednesday morning:
A 23-year-old man was inside a vehicle in Hollygrove when he was shot. The incident occurred about 11:56 p.m. in the 8800 block of Apple Street, according to an NOPD report. The man was taken to a Jefferson Parish hospital by a "concerned citizen," where his condition was unclear.
A 35-year-old man said he was in the French Quarter early Thursday morning when he was put in a headlock, kicked and punched before being robbed of his bag. The incident occurred about 2:35 a.m. in the 1000 block of Dumaine Street, according to an NOPD report. The man told police he had seen two men behind him before one approached and put his arm around the victim's neck. He said he was beginning to pass out as he was dragged into the street and the other men began to kick and punch him. They eventually rolled him over and one of the men stole his bag before the pair fled the scene, the report said.