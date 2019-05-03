A person is dead after crashing into a parked school bus in New Orleans' Gentilly Terrace neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The crash happened around 3:58 p.m. in the 2600 block of Lavender Street. The driver was traveling east in a silver Toyota Camry and crossed Franklin Avenue at a high rate of speed, police said. For unknown reasons, the driver collided with the parked school bus upon entering the 2600 block of Lavender.

The driver died at the scene, and police said no one was on the school bus at the time of the accident.

It is the second fatal accident to happen in New Orleans on Friday after a motorcyclist was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene after he collided with a moving vehicle, was ejected and hit a tree near the intersection of Gentilly Boulevard and Elysian Fields Avenue around 6:35 a.m.

Motorcyclist killed after colliding with moving vehicle, hitting tree in New Orleans A motorcyclist was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene after he collided with a moving vehicle, was ejected and hit a tree, ac…

More to come.

Can't see map below? Click here.