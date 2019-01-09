A 19-year-old man and 9-year-old boy were shot in Treme early Wednesday evening, according to New Orleans officials.
The shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Dumaine Street, New Orleans police said.
Officers found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and the boy with a bullet wound to the foot, New Orleans Emergency Medical Services Lt. Jonathan Fourcade said.
Paramedics took both to an area hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call NOPD's First District detectives at 504-658-6010 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.
