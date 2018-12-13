New Orleans police have named a suspect after a man was shot at a Broadmoor gas station Wednesday morning.
The incident occurred about 10:59 a.m. in the 3300 block of S. Broad Street, police said.
Tyrone Catchings, 38, is wanted in the shooting that wounded Kevin Payton, 40.
The shooting occurred after Catchings allegedly asked Payton for money, a request that he refused. Catchings then allegedly swung a gun at Payton and fired a single shot, which hit Payton in the right ear. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
