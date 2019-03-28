The pair shot to death during an encounter with undercover Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators on Wednesday night in Terrytown were identified as a pair of New Orleans men.

Chris Joseph, 38, of the Lower 9th Ward, died on the scene of the shooting in the parking lot of an IHOP restaurant near the corner of Terry Parkway and Westbank Expressway, Jefferson Parish Coroner Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich said.

Daviri Robertson, 39, of Broadmoor, died at University Medical Center following the shooting, Cvitanovich’s office said.

A Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office was wounded by friendly fire during the incident that left Joseph and Robertson dead.

Both were killed about 10:20 p.m., when narcotics detectives had arranged to buy drugs from an alleged dealer they were led to by a confidential informant, Sheriff Joe Lopinto has said.

While some of the details remained unclear Thursday, Lopinto said that at least four deputies, in plainclothes and unmarked pickup trucks, converged on the target of the sting, who was in a silver car in the IHOP parking lot.

Lopinto said the driver of that car then put the vehicle in reverse and struck a deputy, prompting two other detectives to fire guns in their own defense.

Lopinto said bullets hit the driver, the passenger and a fourth deputy standing on the passenger side of the car, the windows of which were shot out.

From Lopinto’s remarks, it appears Joseph was the driver and Robertson was the passenger.

The shot deputy, hit in the abdomen, got into one of his colleague’s cruisers and went to University Medical Center as well, where he underwent emergency surgery and was listed in critical – but stable – condition, Lopinto has said.

The Sheriff’s Office early Thursday said the agency was optimistic that the deputy wounded by gunfire would survive.

The deputy struck by the vehicle did not need to go to the hospital, Lopinto said.

None of the deputies involved have been identified.