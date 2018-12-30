A 55-year-old woman was taken off life support Friday following injuries she received in a violent robbery several days earlier, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
The death raised New Orleans' homicide count for the year to 145.
Police said the woman was the victim of a 7th Ward robbery about noon Dec. 17, when a man tried to grab her purse and a struggle ensued.
According to police, the victim chased the robber across the street in the 1700 block of North Dorgenois Street, at which point the robber body-slammed her to the ground, hit her head on the concrete several times and struck her in the face before fleeing with the purse.
Citing friends, nola.com identified the victim as Marla Belin. Belin is the owner of the talent agency NOLA Talent Entertainment, according to her LinkedIn page.
Police arrested a suspect in the case, Tyrone Fountain, 40, two days later.
Fountain was booked on counts of simple robbery and second-degree battery. His bail was set by a magistrate judge at $20,000, and he bailed out, according to the nola.com report, citing Belin’s friends.
A spokesman for the NOPD said homicide detectives are investigating to determine if additional charges are merited.
Fountain is scheduled for a court appearance Jan. 17, court records show.
The nola.com report said Belin's talent agency focused on discovering and supporting local musicians.
It quoted an agency employee as saying that Fountain and Belin both lived in the 7th Ward and knew each other before the attack.