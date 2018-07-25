New Orleans police have arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a prominent Black Lives Matter activist in February.

The shooting claimed the life of Muhiyidin Elamin Moye, who preferred to be called Muhiyidin d'Baha. Moye, 32, had been riding his bike in the 1900 block of Bienville Street before the shooting.

Police announced the arrest of Roosevelt Iglus, 26, on Wednesday.

Officers arrived on the scene of the shooting about 1:24 a.m. to find Moye suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The NOPD said it used a CrimeStoppers tip to identify Iglus as a suspect. Iglus was apprehended Tuesday in the 700 block of Iberville Street without incident, police said.

