Two men escaped on foot Tuesday morning after fleeing from police and crashing into other cars in the Central Business District, police said.
The crash occurred about 10:32 a.m. near the intersection of Tchoupitoulas and Poydras streets after a man called and reported he was being followed by a maroon Chevrolet.
An NOPD unit pulled up behind the suspected vehicle and activated its blue lights, at which point that vehicle sped off. The police unit did not engage in a chase, the NOPD said. It was not specified where the car was before it fled from the police unit.
After the crash, two men exited the vehicle and fled on foot, police said. A gun believed to have been discarded by one of the fleeing men was found at the scene.
An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.