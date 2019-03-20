Authorities in Texas this week arrested a man who had been charged more than a year earlier in the 2013 robbery that left a Loomis armored truck guard dead outside a New Orleans bank.

The arrest of Robert Earl Brumfield III, 25, ended a 16-month search for a man whom the FBI described as one of its most wanted fugitives.

Constable Mark Herman’s office said deputies received a tip that Brumfield was at a home in Spring, Texas, just north of Houston, on Monday. When deputies arrived at the home, Brumfield – nicknamed “Lil Rob” – attempted to flee but was quickly captured, Herman’s office said in a Facebook post.

Brumfield now faces a transfer to New Orleans, where five others charged in the slaying of Loomis guard Hector Trochez are awaiting a federal court trial tentatively set for Nov. 4.

A Kenner resident, Trochez was shot to death Dec. 13, 2013, outside the Chase Bank branch at South Carrollton and South Claiborne avenues.

A group of masked people fired pistols and a rifle at Trochez as he was bringing money to the bank’s drive-through ATMs. Trochez, a 45-year-old native of Honduras, returned fire but died after being shot once in the head.

Trochez’s killers took a bag containing about $265,000 and fled in a stolen Chevrolet Tahoe. In plain view of a witness who followed them, the group then ditched the Tahoe about 10 blocks away and escaped in another car.

Investigators learned the name of one suspect – Lilbear George – after finding his DNA on a screwdriver left in the Tahoe, which authorities recovered. George’s girlfriend, Jasmine Theophile, then allegedly used her car to drive him and other men out of Louisiana.

In November 2017, the feds obtained a grand jury indictment charging George, Theophile, Brumfield, Chukwudi Ofomata, Curtis Johnson Jr. and Jeremy Esteves with roles in the robbery that claimed Trochez’s life.

Brumfield was the only member of the group who was still at large when the indictment was unsealed at New Orleans’ federal court, which handles bank-related robbery cases.

He and Esteves face life imprisonment if eventually convicted of having a hand in the murder of Trochez. Prosecutors have indicated that they intend to seek the death penalty for Ofomata, George and Curtis Johnson Jr.

Theophile faces a lesser sentence because she is accused only of obstructing justice after the fatal stick-up.

The feds, at this stage, have released the most details about Ofomata and George.

They singled out Ofomata as the man who fired the bullet that killed Trochez, and local authorities have separately charged him with the 2008 killings of a couple at a 7th Ward car repair shop.

George also is accused of taking part in a December 2007 armored car robbery less than a mile from where Trochez was later slain. In that earlier hold-up, a shootout between the robbers and a guard erupted as well. However, no one was killed, and the statute of limitations to prosecute the robbery case expired before charges had been filed.

Trochez was one of two Loomis armored truck guards to be killed on-duty in New Orleans in recent years. Jimmy McBride was fatally shot during an armored truck robbery attempt outside a Mid-City bank on May 31, 2017.

In federal court in October, one man pleaded guilty and two others were convicted of roles in McBride’s slaying. Prosecutors didn’t pursue the death penalty against any of those defendants. They said McBride was inadvertently killed by a colleague who exchanged gunfire with the robbers.