Three people were killed and seven others were wounded when two gunmen unloaded shots into a crowd on a troubled block of South Claiborne Avenue in New Orleans Saturday night.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. outside a commercial strip mall in the 3400 block of South Claiborne, becoming the latest major shooting in the New Orleans area in the past five years where victims numbered in the double digits.

Can't see video below? Click here.

While the New Orleans Police Department has given the basic facts of the case — including a new detail Sunday evening that the shooting appears to be gang motivated — there are major unanswered questions lingering about the case.

Here's what we know -- and don't know -- so far:

Who are the victims?

So far, NOPD has not officially identified any of the 10 victims in the shooting, only stating two men and a woman were killed.

Multiple sources within law enforcement, however, have pointed to 30-year-old Jeremiah Lee as being one of the deceased and have labeled him the primary target of the shooters.

Kurshaw "Twin" Jackson, 38, who lived in the Central City neighborhood nearby, was identified as the second man killed by his aunt Dorothy Bailey, who spoke with Advocate staffers at the scene Sunday morning. Bailey said Jackson, whom she described as a construction and landscaper worker, was shot once in the shoulder.

The woman killed has not been identified.

NOPD has not identified any of the seven other people injured in the shooting. NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison said one victim was thought to be in critical condition and heading into surgery late Saturday night, but NOPD said Sunday all seven of the wounded had non-life threatening injuries.

Who are the suspected shooters?

Very little is known about the suspected gunmen.

Harrison said they were described as two people wearing hooded sweatshirts, with one carrying a long gun and the other a pistol.

During a news conference late Saturday night, Harrison pleaded with members of the public to provide investigators with any tips that may lead them to the shooters, urging anyone affected to not "take matters into their own hands" while his office works relentlessly to catch the perpetrators.

"If violence is going to be the life you choose, then prison is going to be the price you pay," said Harrison, noting there were multiple crime cameras in the area of the bloodshed.

Crimestoppers is offering a $5,000 reward from Crimestoppers for any information leading to an indictment in the shooting. Tipsters can call 504-822-1111 and do not have to testify to be eligible for the reward.

What was the shooters' motive(s)?

Police have not released an official motive of the shooters, but a statement Sunday said investigators have found evidence suggesting the shooting was gang related.

Multiple sources in law enforcement told The Advocate that Lee, believed to be the main target of the shooting, was believed to be an associate of the 3NG street gang from Central City.

Skipper Nicholas, the owner of the Chicken & Watermelon eatery near the scene of the shooting, said surveillance footage shows the shooters following closely behind Lee before opening fire. Nicholas said Lee then ran into a crowd of people to get away from the shooters, but they kept firing into the crowd.

"I think he probably thought, 'If I run by the people they won't shoot me.' He just got everybody shot," Nicholas said.

Lee eventually fell in front of the eatery at the intersection of South Claiborne and Louisiana avenues, where the two shooters stood over him and fired more gunshots before fleeing on foot toward Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

+5 From Mother's Day 2013 to Bunny Friend Park: Rundown of recent major New Orleans shootings Ten total people were shot, including three fatally, on South Claiborne Avenue in New Orleans on Saturday in another instance of gun violence …