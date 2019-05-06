An owner of the popular Bourbon Street bar Tropical Isle says she is in mourning after a longtime employee was killed at his home over the weekend in St. Bernard Parish.

A Facebook post on Monday from Pam Fortner, who owns Tropical Isle with Earl Bernhardt, identified Larry Hill as the man who was fatally shot about 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Shangri-La Drive in Chalmette.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released the name of the victim. The agency has also not publicly discussed any possible suspects or a potential motive in the case.

Fortner’s Facebook post said Hill is from New Jersey and joined Tropical Isle’s staff after moving to the city roughly three decades ago.

“Larry is well-known to the French Quarter and had become Earl’s right hand man and very important to our businesses,” the post said. “Larry was a gentleman and would help folks who needed help and he was jovial (and) said hi to friends up and down the streets of the French Quarter.”

Fortner said Hill’s funeral would be in his New Jersey hometown and that she would release details when they were finalized.

“I am sad that Larry will not be around any more with his smile,” said the post from Fortner, whose Tropical Isle started at the 1984 World’s Fair in New Orleans and has added a string of related bars and music venues along Bourbon.

Online public records indicate Hill would have turned 57 next month.

Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.