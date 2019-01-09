A large truck pulling trailers caught fire on Interstate 10 in Metairie early Wednesday after being sideswiped by a motorist who fled the scene, snarling the morning commute for hours, according to officials.
Louisiana State Police were searching for the hit-and-run driver following the wreck, which shut down both directions of I-10 near the Veterans Boulevard exit for a time.
The truck driver went to a hospital to be treated for injuries, but they were considered minor, and he is expected to recover, said Trooper Melissa Matey, a State Police spokeswoman.
The truck at the center of the incident was pulling two trailers in tandem eastbound about 5:55 a.m. when it was hit by the driver of a Mercury Grand Marquis traveling in the right lane. The car had entered the interstate from Power Boulevard before hitting the truck and didn’t stop after the collision, Matey said.
During the incident, one of the truck's trailers fell over the side of the interstate, which is elevated there. That made witnesses believe that a separate box truck had plummeted to the ground, but Matey said first responders ruled out that the possibility that a second vehicle had been involved.
The eastbound lanes of I-10 were expected to be closed for several hours until crews can get the truck upright and remove it. After that point, Matey said, only the left lane would be closed so state transportation officials can repair part of the elevated roadway and inspect it.
Authorities at one point were diverting eastbound traffic at Williams Boulevard as well as westbound motorists at Clearview Parkway. All but the left westbound lanes were re-opened shortly after 7:45 a.m.
But officials also had to close northbound Interstate 310, which is nearby, at Airline Highway to prevent those motorists from reaching the scene. The result was that the alternate routes were congested more than usual during the morning rush hour.
The East Bank Consolidated Fire Protection District responded to the trailer blaze and brought it under control shortly after day break, said the agency’s chief, Dave Tibbetts. The 18-wheeler and the first trailer it was pulling ended up on their sides after the wreck, and the second trailer was burned beyond recognition, Tibbetts said.
Jefferson Parish officials were initially alerted that the truck was carrying hazardous materials, Councilman Chris Roberts said. Roberts and Matey later said that first responders determined that material was paint contained in gallon cans.
Anyone with information on the driver of the Grand Marquis can call State Police at 504-471-2775.
