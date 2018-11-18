A New Orleans Police officer had to be taken to a hospital Sunday afternoon after a suspect managed to get loose from handcuffs and knocked the officer to the ground, an NOPD spokesman said.
According to NOPD, the officer had put 23-year-old Ishionte Johnson in handcuffs relating to a shoplifting incident in the 9600 block of Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East.
Police said Johnson was then able to get loose, knocking the officer to the ground as she tried to stop Johnson from escaping. The officer was then taken to a local hospital for a head injury, NOPD stated.
Johnson was then arrested by another officer. Additional charges are forthcoming, according to NOPD.