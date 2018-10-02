A man wielding a machete caused a scene across from the New Orleans City Hall on Tuesday afternoon and was eventually taken down by a trooper with a stun gun, according to a report from WWLTV.
The TV station reported that a man was ranting in Duncan Plaza, across from City Hall, and refused to put down his machete. A Louisiana State Police trooper eventually deployed a stun gun on him.
The man did not appear seriously injured, according to the report. He was arrested on aggravated assault and resisting arrest.
"The Trooper responded to a call in front of City Hall where a man was wielding a machete," Louisiana State Police posted on Facebook. "As the Trooper arrived, deputies had the man surrounded. The Trooper assessed the situation, and as deputies assisted the Trooper used his Taser to safely subdue the man."