A New Orleans jury Thursday found a Geismar man guilty of vehicular homicide for a Feb. 4, 2016 crash near New Orleans' central business district.
Chad Vidrine, 39, struck and killed 35-year-old Joseph Sunseri after Vidrine ran a red light and struck another vehicle shortly after 10 p.m. at the intersection of Calliope and Annunciation streets.
Authorities said Vidrine had a blood-alcohol level of .121.
The collision caused the hit truck to spin and overturn, throwing Sunseri from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at University Medical Center's trauma unit.
The driver of the vehicle Sunseri was ejected from was injured in the crash.
Responding New Orleans police officers reported Vidrine had bloodshot eyes and appeared intoxicated.
He faces 5-30 years in prison when sentenced on Nov. 30.