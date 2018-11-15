New Orleans officials have spearheaded a concerted effort over the past decade to limit the number of people the city keeps in jail — but so far that push isn’t paying big financial dividends.

At a City Council budget hearing on Thursday, officials discussed Mayor LaToya Cantrell's proposed $53.1 million contribution to the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office in 2019, the same sum as this year.

The city and local criminal justice agencies have changed their policies to trim the jail population from an average of more than 3,000 inmates in 2010 to 1,250 inmates as of this week.

Yet Sheriff Marlin Gusman said even steeper declines will be needed before the jail can close outlying buildings like the Temporary Detention Center, or wings in the main Orleans Justice Center, and realize cost savings.

“The fact is that just like with any operation, the fixed cost is tremendous,” Gusman told council members. “Unfortunately, you’re not going to see that same decline (in costs). If we had the same amount of (inmate) population, believe me, the budget would be a whole lot more than what we’re looking at.”

Council members Kristin Gisleson Palmer and Jason Williams both questioned why the jail’s smaller population has not led to a smaller budget.

Gusman said that when the Sheriff’s Office opened its new main jail building, it became responsible for energy costs that used to be paid by the city. Salaries also have risen, he said.

In fact, Cantrell’s proposed contribution is $6.4 million short of what the Sheriff’s Office has requested, in large part because the agency has more optimistic projections about how quickly it can hire new jail guards.

For years, the Sheriff’s Office has struggled with high turnover among guards. At 683 employees, the Sheriff’s Office is far short of its target of 834.

Sheriff’s officials said they are optimistic that a recent series of pay raises, which will boost a deputy’s starting salary to $40,000 as of Jan. 1, will improve recruiting and retention in the near future. That salary includes what the state pays in supplemental pay.

Compliance director Darnley Hodge Sr., who is responsible for the jail’s day-to-day operations under the terms of a federal court order, said staffing remains “the main issue.”

“We are behind in training, because we don’t have the staff to train. Even the staff we have on board right now are quite frankly not adequately trained because we need them in the jail,” he said.

Gusman would not speculate on how long the jail will remain under a federal consent judgment to clean up its operations.

"What we’re trying to do, and what Director Hodge is trying to do, is to bring that process to a close as soon as possible. I wish I could tell you a date, but as soon as we can," he said.

Meanwhile, several council members questioned how to improve security at the Criminal District Courthouse. At the court’s budget hearing on Tuesday, Chief Judge Keva Landrum-Johnson said she was “very concerned” about safety for inmates and the public.

Although the Sheriff’s Office is responsible for securing the courthouse, it also faces pressure from the judge overseeing its reform pact with the federal government to send newly trained deputies to the jail to prevent violence there instead.

Williams, the council president, said officials are reaching a “consensus” on the idea of contracting with a private security company to guard parts of the building.

“There is some consensus that perhaps third-party security for the perimeter and the actual court building itself would be prudent, cost-effective and would allow the Sheriff’s Office to create some efficiencies with its current staff,” he said.

On Thursday, Hodge said much of the problem stems from the design of the 1931 courthouse, which forces guards to troop shackled inmates past members of the public for court appearances. The courthouse is a major source of contraband within the jail, he said.

“The bottom line is that we have a building that’s poorly designed in terms of security, and that’s something that I hope the city will embark on a study on,” he said.

Gusman said that in the meantime, the city should pony up for capital improvements to close off some entrances at the courthouse and fix faulty surveillance cameras.

"There are cameras, but they’re not operational. I don’t think they were ever restored after (Hurricane) Katrina,” Gusman said. “They’re connected to nothing.”

