A 41-year-old woman allegedly gave her 4-year-old daughter pain pills in an apparent murder-suicide attempt, New Orleans police said last week.
Debbie Johnson was booked on a count of attempted first-degree murder following an alleged incident that was reported the night of Feb. 10.
Police said Johnson had argued with relatives over living arrangements before taking hydrocodone pills and giving some to her little girl. Speaking to her mother, Johnson then allegedly said she was “killing herself and taking her … daughter with her.”
Johnson’s brother called 911, and paramedics took both her and her daughter to a hospital for treatment. There, the girl reported that her mother had given her “some nasty stuff to take” and said both were going to die.
The girl told medical staff she didn’t want to die, police said.
Johnson was ultimately admitted for a psychological evaluation. Police obtained a warrant to arrest her on Feb. 19 and booked her March 13.
She remained in jail Tuesday in lieu of $100,000 bail, records showed.
Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas compiled this report.