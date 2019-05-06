Two people were shot near the former Desire housing development on Monday afternoon, New Orleans police said.

Officials believe the incident happened near the intersection of Piety and Pleasure streets.

Police said a man arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound shortly before 4 p.m. Soon after, a female of undisclosed age arrived at the hospital also suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said they did not immediately have word on the victims' condition.

