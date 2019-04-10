A 15-year-old boy has been booked with the violent carjacking Sunday of a New Orleans city councilwoman’s father, police announced Wednesday.

Though investigators haven’t named the victim in the case, City Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen has said it was her father, who turned 67 on Monday.

The teen suspect and at least one other youth approached the victim’s car about 2 p.m. Sunday in the 13900 block of Dwyer Road, near Mary Queen of Vietnam Church, according to police. The pair opened the car door while wielding a gun and threw the man onto the ground.

One of the two attackers drove off with the car, and the second met with three other people nearby before they fled in another vehicle, police said.

Police didn’t say how they identified the suspect whose arrest was announced Wednesday. But a nearby surveillance camera recorded footage of the carjacking, and police recovered the vehicle within hours.

The arrested teen was booked on counts of armed carjacking, armed robbery with a firearm and possession of stolen property. Police didn’t release the name of the boy because he was booked as a minor.

Investigators said they are searching for additional suspects in the case but didn't indicate whether they had identified any.

Nguyen, in a Facebook Live video on Sunday, said her father wasn’t physically injured. But she said it felt “kind of like a moment when everything stops” when she learned about the incident.

Nguyen couldn't immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

Officials in New Orleans have been holding up a spate of recent high-profile crimes blamed on minors as evidence of a juvenile crime wave.

Property crimes such as car burglaries are up significantly so far this year, and police say that type of offense is frequently carried out by juvenile offenders.

But violent crimes in New Orleans in 2019 so far are down overall, according to police statistics. Additionally, an analysis of police reports suggests the number of crimes specifically attributed to juvenile offenders is down when compared with recent years.