Louisiana State Police have identified and arrested Eric Kullender, 42, as the man an officer shot after Kullender drove a car the wrong way down Bourbon Street on Thursday evening.
Kullander, of New Orleans, has been booked on counts of resisting an officer with force or violence, aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation, and one-way roadway.
The shooting occurred about 7 p.m. in the 200 block of Bourbon on Thursday, when a trooper fired one shot, said Trooper Monroe Dillon, a State Police spokesman.
Dillon said troopers were assisting with the closing of traffic bollards in the 200 block of Bourbon Street when the driver of a Kia Forte made an illegal turn onto Bourbon from Bienville Street, traveling against traffic toward pedestrians.
"Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, and the driver refused to comply," Dillon said in a statement. "As the vehicle continued toward a crowd of pedestrians, the trooper discharged his firearm."
A business on Bourbon Street released two angles of surveillance video footage to WWL-TV showing the incident.
At the beginning of the clip, the vehicle in question is pointed against traffic in the 200 block of Bourbon but appears to be stopped on the lakeside sidewalk. A trooper is by the driver’s side door of the Kia Forte — and another trooper is toward the rear of the vehicle — when the car accelerates, continuing to go against the flow of traffic.
Both troopers begin running after the car as two passersby move out of the way to avoid being hit. The driver seems to slow down momentarily, allowing one of the troopers to get toward the front of the vehicle.
The second clip appears to begin at that moment, with the trooper drawing his service pistol and aiming it at the driver with his right hand while resting his left hand on the vehicle’s hood. It appears the trooper is telling the driver to stop.
Another couple of passersby get onto the sidewalk to get out of the way of a confrontation that is rolling at a relatively slow speed.
It appears the car speeds up a second time at that point. About the same time, people in a growing crowd seem to get startled, with a handful running away from the vehicle. That suggests those people may have been reacting to the sound of the trooper shooting the driver.
The car stops for good a short time after, with the two troopers congregating at the driver’s side door when the second clip ends.
Officials said the trooper who fired during the confrontation shot once and struck the driver in the abdomen. Authorities said paramedics took the wounded driver to University Medical Center in critical but stable condition.
WWL-TV's Jacqueline Quynh contributed to this report.