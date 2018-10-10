A man broke into a 29-year-old woman’s apartment in the Central Business District, knocked her to the ground, and stole her tickets for New Orleans Pelicans basketball on Tuesday evening, police said.
The man fled following the incident about 6:55 p.m. in the 800 block of Julia Street, police said. Police said they know who the man is but didn’t release his name.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• A 22-year-old man waiting for a ride in the 200 block of South Saratoga Street about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the CBD refused to hand over money to another man who approached him and demanded money at gunpoint, New Orleans police said. The would-be robber fled without taking anything.
• There were at least two other successful robberies carried out, both early Wednesday morning, New Orleans police said.
About 2:05 a.m. at the corner of Iberville and Bourbon streets in the French Quarter, three men snatched money out of the hand of a 46-year-old man paying for food. A friend of the victim, also 46, chased after the robbers, but two beat him up and took his wallet as well, police said.
Police said they soon apprehended three suspects: Dequan Ayers, 22; Danisha Williams, 23; and Richard Smith, whose age wasn’t available.
About 2:10 a.m. at the corner Touro Street and St. Claude Avenue on the northern edge of the Marigny, a man stole a wallet and cellphone from a 34-year-old woman at knifepoint while cutting her companion – a 32-year-old woman — on the wrist, police said. The robber stole the second woman’s purse as well, police said.
• New Orleans police released more details Wednesday about a shooting that occurred the previous evening. A 20-year-old man was shot in the foot by a person with whom he was arguing in the 2200 block of Delachaise Street in the Milan neighborhood about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, and paramedics took the victim to a hospital for emergency treatment, police said.
• About 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, a woman reported being raped by a man she knew, New Orleans police said. The address provided by police suggests the report was made at University Medical Center.
• Pascal Calogero III, who is accused of having sex with a 14-year-old trafficking victim as well as plotting to pimp her out to other men last year, had his bond set at $50,000 in New Orleans' federal courthouse on Wednesday.
The son and namesake of the Louisiana Supreme Court's former chief justice pleaded not guilty during a brief hearing. But he is expected to switch that plea to a guilty one at a rearraignment hearing set for Feb. 6 as part of a deal with federal prosecutors.
• The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office released digital images of a man suspected of stealing a weed eater and sport drinks from a shed behind a home in the 2200 block of North Von Braun in Harvey on Oct. 2. Anyone with information can call Detective Rebecca Macaluso at 504-364-5300.
• Brandon Pike, 39, of Marrero, received a 68-year prison sentence in Jefferson Parish's 24th Judicial District Court on Wednesday under Louisiana's habitual offender law. On New Year's Eve 2016, prosecutors said, he kicked in the front door of an 84-year-old woman's and then knocked her out with punches to head after she indicated she had no money.
