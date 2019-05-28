A Mississippi man was arrested and suspected to be intoxicated after his vehicle allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian in Jefferson Parish on Monday evening.
Khalil Brice, 24 of Natchez, was booked on a count of vehicular homicide after a box truck he was driving southbound on U.S. 61 struck 67-year-old Ricky Lee of Metairie, according to a report from the Louisiana State Police.
Lee was walking northbound on the southbound side of U.S. 61 at Severn Avenue at the time of the crash. Lee is also suspected to have been impaired at the time of the crash, State Police said, with toxicology results pending.
Brice was not hurt. Despite the suspicion that he was intoxicated, the results of a toxicology test for him remain pending as well, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office identified two men slain during shootings over the Memorial Day weekend.
Kendrick Mayes, 27, was fatally shot in the 2200 block of North Galvez Street in St. Roch on Saturday.
Roy Cain, 35, was fatally shot in the 2200 block of St. Anthony Street in the 7th Ward on Sunday. Though the killings were reported about a mile apart, officials haven't said whether they suspect that they are related.
• Alphonse Young, 66, was booked on counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, negligent injuring and illegal use of a weapon in connection with gunfire reported in the 2300 block of Joliet Street in the Leonidas neighborhood on Monday afternoon, New Orleans police said Monday.
• There were three robberies reported between 5 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, New Orleans police said.
About 5 p.m. in the 300 block of Saint Joseph Street in the Central Business District, a 26-year-old woman had her phone snatched by a man with whom she was arguing and who began tampering with her car battery after an argument over the phone, police said. The man later returned, gave the victim's phone back to an unspecified security officer on the scene and fled. Police have obtained a warrant to arrest Bryce Deruise, 27, in connection with the case.
About 10:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of Music Street in the Marigny, a 26-year-old man surrendered his wallet to another man who approached him and pressed something sharp against the victim's left side, police said. The robber fled.
Police said they investigated a carjacking reported about 6:10 a.m. at the corner of Chef Menteur Highway and Louisa Street on the edge of Gentilly, but exact details about the incident weren't immediately available.
Staff writers Jeffrey Nowak and Ramon Antonio Vargas compiled this report.