A man was shot to death Wednesday in the Leonidas neighborhood, according to the New Orleans Police department.
The shooting happened in the 8700 block of Birch Street just after 7:30 p.m. Police say the victim was found lying on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No information on a suspect or motive is available at this time. The victim's identity will be released after completion of an autopsy and notification of family.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call NOPD homicide detective Michael Poluikis at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
Can't see map below? Click here.