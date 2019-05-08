A 41-year-old man allegedly used a switchblade knife to stab his fishing companion to death during a violent fight atop a levee in Bywater early Monday, New Orleans police said.
The stabbing occurred about 12:25 a.m. on a levee near the 4400 block of Dauphine Street, where Alvin Glapion and a 42-year-old man began arguing about what time the 42-year-old man's girlfriend had been out that night, police said.
After Glapion had returned to fishing, the other man allegedly hit him in the face and knocked him out. Glapion woke up with the other man on top of him, so Glapion pulled out a switchblade and stabbed the other man several times, police said.
Police later showed up and were told by Glapion that he had stabbed the victim during a fight. Additionally, the victim — whose name has not been released — made a remark to staff at University Medical Center that suggested Glapion had tried to kill him, police wrote in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court records released Wednesday morning.
The staff at University Medical Center treated the victim for cuts to the back of his neck, to his lower abdomen, through his chest and under his left arm, police said. The victim's left thumb had been cut off during the attack as well, according to police.
Glapion was initially jailed Monday on a count of attempted murder. But the victim had died by Tuesday, when the count against Glapion was upgraded to second-degree murder.
A judge at Criminal District Court set Glapion's bond at $200,000 for the attempted murder count. Glapion was due Wednesday morning at a new bond hearing for the murder count.
Glapion would face mandatory life imprisonment if eventually convicted of second-degree murder.
This week's killing in Bywater is not Glapion's first brush with the law. He served prison time after pleading guilty to first-degree robbery in 1996 and then violating the terms of the probation that he was given in the case, court records show.