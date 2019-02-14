A federal judge handed a 10-year prison sentence to a white man who admitted that he shot three black men in a racist attack during Hurricane Katrina’s aftermath, capping off the last open case involving civil rights abuses in New Orleans immediately following the 2005 storm.

Roland Bourgeois, 56, received his punishment four months after he struck a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to a hate crime and to illegally using a weapon. The deal meant U.S. District Judge Mary Ann Vial Lemmon would sentence him to between five and 10 years in prison, and she opted for the top of that range after approving the arrangement.

Bourgeois was one of several people accused of unjustifiably using force against others after New Orleans’ levees failed during Katrina, flooding most of the city. He ultimately acknowledged that he fired a shotgun at and struck three men evacuating through Algiers Point three days after Katrina’s landfall in the late summer of 2005.

The federal government prosecuted the cases of Bourgeois and the others after local authorities initially passed on taking action.

The other cases involved the police killings of James Brissette and Ronald Madison on the Danziger Bridge, Henry Glover in Algiers, and Danny Brumfield outside the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, each of which resulted in at least one conviction.

Though Bourgeois wasn’t a police officer, his race and that of his victims attracted investigations from journalist A.C. Thompson and later the feds.

Bourgeois' attorney, Valerie Welz Jusselin, pushed for the shortest sentence possible Thursday by arguing that even police officers at one point believed they had license to shoot looters on sight in Katrina's apocalyptic aftermath. The argument appeared to be a reference to then-Gov. Kathleen Blanco's admonition that the National Guard would kill anyone who was looting damaged homes and businesses if necessary.

But prosecutor Mary Hahn countered that there was overwhelming evidence suggesting Bourgeois' actions were premeditated.

Bourgeois ultimately conceded that he and other Algiers Point residents formed a vigilante neighborhood watch and vowed to shoot any outsiders who crossed their path because “(n-words)” were “tearing up” New Orleans.

Many of the widespread reports of break-ins across the city at the time later turned out to be unfounded.

In any event, Bourgeois helped others use fallen trees to barricade streets near his and his neighbors’ homes on Vallette Street.

He also grabbed a shotgun; gave a pistol to his son, then 15 years old; and patrolled the streets.

Eventually, Bourgeois encountered three men walking through Algiers Point to reach a ferry landing that authorities had turned into an evacuation. When they crossed one of the makeshift barricades, Bourgeois directed two shotgun blasts at them.

One man, Donnell Herrington, was hit in his neck and back. Two others were struck in their arms, legs and backs.

Bourgeois bragged that he “got one” and threatened to “kill that (n-word)” if he learned that the victim had survived. He promised a neighbor that he would shoot anything “coming up this street darker than a brown paper bag.” He also displayed a bloodied baseball cap that fell off Herrington’s head during the attack as if it were a trophy, said documents that Bourgeois signed when he pleaded guilty in front of Lemmon on Oct. 17.

Concerns over Bourgeois’ physical and mental health led to more than a dozen delays in his case after he was initially charged in 2010, though details from his medical records have largely been kept confidential.

Those worries were so pronounced that Lemmon in 2014 ruled that Bourgeois was physically unable to endure a trial.

Yet in 2017 a Tulane University psychiatrist determined that Bourgeois – who initially pleaded not guilty and was out on bail – had regained the ability to withstand a trial. He was rearrested, charged with an undisclosed bail violation, and ordered to undergo another medical evaluation.

Lemmon reviewed the results of that evaluation and ordered Bourgeois to stand trial Nov. 26. Bourgeois soon switched his plea to guilty, admitting he unjustifiably used a shotgun to deprive the victims of their right to use a public street based on their race.

He was brought in and out of Lemmon's courtroom Thursday in a wheelchair. He said little beyond providing short answers to routine questions from Lemmon.

Aside from forfeiting his right to an appeal, Bourgeois’ decision spared both sides what would likely be an emotionally charged trial. He will receive credit for the time he has spent behind bars while awaiting the outcome of his case and must spend five years under federal supervision following his release from prison.

None of Bourgeois' victims spoke at his sentencing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.