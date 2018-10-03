Thirteen-year-old Ricky Windmann trusted the cops before he met Stanley Carl Burkhardt.

New Orleans Police Department detectives had helped put away a notorious ring of pedophiles who sexually abused Windmann and other members of Boy Scout Troop 137 in the mid-1970s. And some of the detectives were particularly protective of Windmann, checking in on him long after he testified to the stomach-turning acts he witnessed and endured.

But eventually, those investigators assumed other duties, and Windmann was put in touch with a new officer, someone they believed would keep him safe.

It was a horrible misjudgment. As Windmann would later testify, Burkhardt, who eventually became chief of the NOPD's child abuse unit, was anything but protective.

He allegedly raped the boy repeatedly, years before pleading guilty to molesting a young relative and possessing child pornography in separate cases.

Burkhardt, now 67, has previously denied the allegations by Windmann and has not been criminally charged in relation to the claims, which surfaced in testimony during a 2011 federal civil court proceeding in North Carolina that resulted in the disgraced cop being imprisoned for three years while receiving therapy.

But Windmann this week asked the NOPD to formally investigate his claims, and the agency confirmed it is doing so.

The new allegations against Burkhardt provide a more complete picture of the abuse suffered by Windmann, 53, who grew up near Jesuit High School and last month revealed he had received a $450,000 settlement in 2012 after notifying the school he had been sexually abused in his adolescence by now-dead employees of the Catholic all-boys school.

It might seem implausible, if not impossible, that Windmann could have been at the intersection of three scandals whose consequences still reverberate today: New Orleans’ so-called “Boy Scout case,” Burkhardt’s unmasking as a child predator, and the plague of abuse by clergy and employees of Catholic institutions.

Yet such an overlap is not as uncommon as it might seem. A 1997 study from the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, for instance, found that nearly half of 538 adolescents and young adults surveyed in the institution’s waiting rooms had reported unwanted sexual experiences. Of those, about 37 percent had unwanted sexual experiences “with more than one perpetrator.”

“The common thread is the individual abused is left at an increased level of vulnerability,” said Katelyn Brewer, chief executive officer of Darkness to Light, a nonprofit working to prevent child sex abuse. “These victims often don’t disclose, and without disclosure there’s no opportunity for therapy, counseling, support, confidence-building, so the trauma continues to manifest itself within that victim, and abusers prey on that.”

It's less clear whether some revictimization occurs because abusers talk to one another about their victims.

But Windmann said he recalls an occasion when he and some friends were playing basketball at Jesuit while being watched by Burkhardt and former semipro baseball player Peter Modica. Modica was the Jesuit maintenance man Windmann later accused of raping him — once while a priest named Cornelius "Neil" Carr observed and masturbated; those claims were deemed credible and settled by school officials.

“I don’t have any evidence to offer you,” Windmann said. “But I believe they knew each other well.”

Shocking pictures

As an NOPD detective in the 1970s, Mason Spong built up plenty of experience working child abuse cases — burns, broken arms and fractured skulls that people tried to pass off as accidents, but were actually the work of abusive caretakers.

Yet Spong was not quite ready for what came across his desk in 1976: A store employee developing film had found pictures of the leaders of Boy Scout Troop 137 having sex with boys.

After Spong and his colleagues were given the pictures, they learned the men in them had formed part of a referral service of sorts that sent boys around the country for pedophiles to abuse. This ring had members in several states and even in England, investigators learned.

The case was not easy to build, as Spong recalls.

“In the beginning we lacked the expertise, because this was different from the child abuse cases we handled,” said Spong, who later retired as a police lieutenant and is now an investigator for Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office. “We were learning on the fly.”

But Spong said authorities managed to secure the cooperation of a former troop leader named Lewis Sialle, who feared being convicted of rape and receiving a life sentence. Sialle ultimately corroborated the statements of several, mostly underprivileged troop members between the ages of 11 to 15 who told investigators their scoutmasters had orally and anally assaulted them, according to media accounts of the time.

Two leaders — Sialle and Richard Stanley Halvorsen — later pleaded guilty in exchange for prison sentences of 30 and seven years, respectively. Raymond “Tom” Woodall and Harry Cramer were convicted at trial, receiving sentences of 75 and 45 years in 1977.

Both Spong and former Assistant District Attorney Nick Noriea said some of the most crucial testimony in the case came from Windmann, who was among the youngest of the victims in a scandal that long tarnished the Boy Scouts' reputation.

Spong said he remains disturbed to this day by the memory of hearing Windmann recount, in police interviews and in trial preparation sessions, the horrors he and others experienced at the hands of Woodall and the others.

But watching the boy take the witness stand in front of a crowded courtroom was particularly “brutal.”

“He was so angelic-looking,” Spong said. “He had blond hair. He was slight. He had a great personality. The minute you saw him, you liked him.

“And yet up there, you could see him going through it all over again. It was heart-wrenching.”

Noriea, who worked under then-DA Harry Connick, said Windmann and other young witnesses helped put a face to acts that at first blush seemed impossible to believe.

“Today, people are more cognizant that it does happen and are on the lookout for circumstances that could be warning signs,” Noriea said. “But back then ... it was harder to see, for lack of a better term.”

Depressing to this day

Windmann has struggled with how much he wants to open up about his troubled past. He initially spoke to The Advocate only about his abuse at the hands of Carr and Modica, and then later revealed he had testified against Burkhardt in 2011.

He doesn’t like revisiting the Boy Scout case and only discussed it briefly after a series of lengthy conversations with an Advocate reporter.

He said it started one day when he was pretending to be daredevil Evel Knievel, jumping his bike off a little ramp. He was about 9 when his mom introduced him to Woodall, who said he was recruiting for the Boy Scouts.

When the crimes of Woodall and the rest were exposed, Windmann said it was hard to endure a room full of adults staring at him when he testified about some of the darkest moments of his and his fellow scouts’ lives.

He said about the only positive aspect of the ordeal was getting to spend time with Spong.

“Mason was awesome with me,” Windmann said. “He treated me well, and I looked up to him.”

The Advocate typically does not name victims of sexual violence, but Windmann gave the newspaper permission to identify him.

Spong recalls how he and his colleague, Frank Wicks, checked in with Windmann as the case wound down. But, as he and Spong moved on to other assignments, Wicks told Windmann that his new contact at the NOPD would be Burkhardt, who showed a talent for busting pedophiles and would eventually oversee child abuse investigations.

It’s a decision that Spong said still haunts him. Over the next several years, Burkhardt would plead guilty to federal and state charges that he possessed explicit images of underage boys and had molested a 9-year-old relative.

To help federal officials keep Burkhardt behind bars as a “sexually dangerous” person, Windmann in 2011 testified that more than three decades earlier — when he was 13 — the ex-officer began molesting him at a police station, in cars, a hotel and houses. The abuse lasted about two years.

During that proceeding, Burkhardt’s defense attorney asked Windmann whether he had tried to tell police. Windmann replied that he had reported it to a pair of officers who knew Burkhardt well — but they didn’t do anything. It wasn’t until this week that the NOPD took a formal complaint from Windmann.

Spong said learning about Windmann and Burkhardt was a bigger shock than first encountering the Boy Scout case.

“Stanley was a trusted person. We put this kid in what should’ve been a safe position,” Spong said. “And yet it turned out to be just as bad as how he had already been victimized.

“To this day, it’s depressing.”

