One man was wounded in a shooting in Algiers overnight and later died from injuries, according to a report from New Orleans police.
The shooting occurred about 12:20 a.m. in the 3100 block of Rue Parc Fontaine, cops said.
Responding police found a 30-year-old man lying in a doorway of an apartment and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
No additional information was immediately available. Check back for updates.
Below are additional incidents reported to the NOPD since Monday morning:
A 42-year-old woman said she offered water and a ride to a man in xxxx Monday morning, but he carjacked her instead. The incident occurred about 10:03 a.m. in the 4600 block of Arts Street, according to an NOPD report. The woman said she saw the man and asked if he needed water, then noticed he could not walk and offered him a ride to a family member's house, the report said. When they arrived in the 4700 block of Music Street, the woman said the man began choking her and ordered her out of the vehicle. The man, whom was described as having burn marks on his shoulder and chest as well as scratches on his head and left eye fled the area in the blue Nissan Juke.
A 21-year-old man said he went to an area in Gentilly to sell a gun, but was robbed at gunpoint instead. The incident occurred about 2:44 p.m. in the 8800 block of Bunker Hill Road, according to an NOPD report. The man said he entered a vehicle to complete the transaction, at which point the supposed buyer said "it's over for you," and two other men approached with guns. The supposed buyer then fled the vehicle on foot, police said.
A 25-year-old woman said she was leaving work in Mid-City and got into a vehicle with a friend when a man, who had been waiting for her outside, began banging on the window, eventually taking her into another vehicle with him. The incident began about 10:51 p.m. near the intersection of Iberville and N. Telemachus streets, according to an NOPD report. The woman told police the man drove them back and forth from Orleans Parish to Jefferson Parish, adding that she attempted to jump out at one point, but the man grabbed her and pulled her back inside the vehicle before beating her. The woman eventually succeeded in jumping from the vehicle when they approached the intersection of Bullard Avenue and the I-10 Service Road and she ran into a gas station for safety. The man then fled in an unknown direction, the report said.